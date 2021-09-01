CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top WR target says Clemson "checks all the boxes" going into big decision

Cover picture for the articleOne of Clemson’s wide receiver targets in the 2023 class has set a date for his commitment, and the Tigers are in a position to add a new member to WRU. Miami (FL) Edison 4-star Nathaniel Joseph will announce his college commitment on September 10th (2 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ). Joseph camped at Clemson on June 11th, with the Clemson offer soon following the visit on June 20th. Listed at 5-8, 170-pounds, Joseph is currently ranked as the No. 173 player overall and the No. 24 wide receiver in the nation by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

