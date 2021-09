To celebrate the E-type’s sixtieth anniversary, Motor Sport has put together a special issue commemorating some its finest hours both on and off the track. The past decade has been a golden age for racing films which have brought the thrill of high adrenaline sports to a new generation of movie-goer. We have seen two blockbuster Hollywood films take the romance and rivalry of the race-track as their starting point with Rush (2013) focusing on competing egos of James Hunt and Niki Lauda and Ford versus Ferrari featuring the titanic clashes between US and Italian car royalty. But the decade has also seen a new type of immersive documentary, telling stories through superb archive footage. Films such as Senna and Race to Immortality piece together tales with first-hand accounts and restored films that are stranger than fiction.