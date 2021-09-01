Egg rolls perfect with ‘Cobra Kai’

When in 2018 he returned Cobra Kai, through a proposal as new as that of YouTube Red in which they aimed to generate original content, not even the most optimistic thought that the show was going to be as successful as it was. With the returns of William Zabka and Ralph Macchio to their roles as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, respectively, fiction lined up a cast of unknown actors to become the aspiring to inherit the title of Karate Kid.