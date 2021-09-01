Egg rolls perfect with ‘Cobra Kai’
Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 2:00 am (Updated: September 1, 2:00 am) In the summer of 1984, I was 10 years old and lived on base at Fort Ord in California when “The Karate Kid” came out. Little girls everywhere, including me, had a crush on Ralph Macchio, aka “The Karate Kid.” America loves a good underdog story, and this was one of the best – poor vs. rich, wimp vs. bullies. We loved to cheer and see our Daniel LaRusso overcome the odds, beat the bully, Johnny Lawrence, and get the girl.www.thelancasternews.com
Comments / 0