Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

RONN Motor Group, Inc. Partners in a Joint Venture With QEV Technologies and BTECH / Leading Bidders for Nissan De-Carbonization Hub in Barcelona, Spain

clevelandstar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe joint venture is committed to the creation of a Decarbonization Hub positioning Spain as a leader in sustainable mobility innovation. RONN's All-Electric (Unplugged), Hydrogen Fuel Cell Logistics Vehicles expected to launch for European distribution from the Hub. This joint venture expects to create more than 4,000 direct and 10,000...

www.clevelandstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Motor#Ronn Motor Group Inc#Btech#All Electric#European#Motor Group#Founding Partners#Spanish#Hydronn#Sedan#The Decarbonization Hub#Ronn Motor Group#Bayotech#Qev Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Related
Businessngtnews.com

ROHM, Geely Collaborate on Extended EV Cruising Efficiencies

Global semiconductor manufacturer ROHM, together with Geely Automobile Group Co. Ltd. have entered into a strategic partnership to develop advanced technologies in the automotive field. The companies have been collaborating on a variety of automotive applications since 2018, when they first agreed to a technical exchange. Geely is working to...
Businessclevelandstar.com

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Asia Distribution Partnership with eCargo

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution partnership for Asia with eCargo Holdings Limited ('eCargo'). Love Hemp's initial launch into the region will be...
SoftwareThomasNet Industrial News Room

Volkswagen Announces Digital Manufacturing Overhaul

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. One of the world’s largest automakers has announced a major...
Las Vegas, NVclevelandstar.com

MJ Harvest, Inc. and PPK Investment Group Inc. Complete Acquisition of Oklahoma-Based Cannabis Related Assets of AOK Ventures, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. ('MJHI') (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today that MJHI and its portfolio company PPK Investment Group, Inc. ('PPK') completed the acquisition of certain assets of Oklahoma-based AOK Ventures, Inc. ('AOK'). AOK manufactures and sells the Sublime brand of cannabis products in Oklahoma. In exchange for funding a portion of the acquisition price, MJ Harvest acquired 15% of PPK, increasing MJHI's ownership stake in PPK to 25%. The assets acquired through the acquisition of AOK will be held by PPK.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Official: Koenigsegg Ends Electric Vehicle Joint Venture

Starting a car company from scratch is probably one of the most difficult tasks in the business world. Christian von Koenigsegg managed to succeed beyond probably even his wildest imagination. Founded in Sweden in 1994, Koenigsegg has become one of the world's most exclusive hypercar companies and a technological powerhouse. The all-new Koenigsegg Jesko and Jesko Absolut are prime examples. Like all automakers today, Koenigsegg is quickly delving into the world of battery-electric vehicles and related technologies.
Marketsatlantanews.net

HUB MOTOR Market: Know How Technology Adoption Could be a Revolutionary Factor in the Growth, Key Players - HEINZMANN GmbH & Co. KG, Protean electric., Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A., ZF Friedrichshafen AG., NSK Limited

The Hub Motor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. This Hub Motor Market study by Decisive Markets Insights enlightens buyers with the highest quality of industry knowledge and data that exactly suits the niche and business requirements. Every effort is made to research the business materials and thus, the research report analyses data to generate a qualitative as well as quantitative market study. The report's goal is to define future market trends and forecast revenue in the international industry for the next eight years. Also, the market research study includes a complete market analysis of financial instruments, the inclusion basis for a specific type of product on the market, all country use costs, the impact of technology employing life curves, and changes in the conditions and their impact on the Hub Motor Market.
Phoenix, AZclevelandstar.com

NextMart, Inc. - Shareholder Update

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / NextMart, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'NXMR' - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: NXMR) - NXMR would like to announce that has completed all required annual and quarterly filings along with financial statements required by OTC Markets, Inc. ('OTC Markets') in order to become 'Pink Sheet Current.'
Dearborn, MIdbusiness.com

Ford Names Doug Field Chief of Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn has named Doug Field as the company’s chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer. Field joins Ford from Apple, where he served as vice president of special projects. Before that, he was senior vice president of engineering, at Tesla. His appointment to Ford was effective Sept. 7 and he reports to Ford President and CEO Jim Farley.
Cancerclevelandstar.com

Angle PLC Announces Notice of Interim Results and Webcast

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, will be releasing its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday 30 September 2021. A virtual meeting and webcast for analysts will be held at 10:00 am BST...
EnvironmentWebProNews

Nissan Developing Improved Recycling Methods for EV Motors

Nissan is working with Japan’s Waseda University to improve methods for recycling “high-purity rare-earth compounds” from EV motors. Electric vehicles (EVs) may be better for the environment, but that doesn’t mean they are without their own challenges. In particular, EV motors use various rare-earth elements that are difficult and expensive to mine, in addition to having their own environmental impact, making improved recycling a vital endeavor.
BusinessShareCast

Conroy inks definitive agreements on Demir joint venture

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources (CDI) Ireland and Finland-focussed exploration and development company Conroy Gold and Natural Resources announced on Wednesday that the definitive agreements for the proposed joint venture with Demir Export on an earn-in basis, over the licences held by Conroy Gold along its 65 kilometre-long district-scale gold trend in the Longford-Down Massif in Ireland, had reached an advanced stage.
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy