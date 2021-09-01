Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value

clevelandstar.com
 7 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the 'Company') (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ('Scotch Creek' or the 'Company') announces, subject to regulatory approval, it intends to spin-off its precious and base metal project (Cupz Project) located in the Esmeralda County, Nevada, to its shareholders. For the purposes of completing the spin-off, Scotch Creek Ventures has incorporated Whiskey Glen Ventures Inc. ('Whiskey Glen'). The Company will transfer the property to the subsidiary in exchange for shares of Whiskey Glen, equivalent to the amount the Company invested in the property ($260,625) divided by $0.04 per share.

www.clevelandstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shareholder Value#Otc#Mining Equipment#Silver#Fse#Scvff#Scotch Creek Ventures#The Cupz Project#Company#North American#Scotch Creek#The Board Of Directors#Sedar#Cse#Info Scotch Creek Com#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
MarketsBenzinga

Frontdoor Rewards Shareholders With Buyback Plan

Home services provider Frontdoor Inc’s (NASDAQ: FTDR) board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program of up to $400 million of common stock. The company plans to fund the new three-year program using cash on hand and cash generated from operations. Frontdoor held $323 million in cash and...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Cheniere plans for first shareholder returns

The company is looking to expand its LNG capacity along the US Gulf Coast. US LNG company Cheniere Energy announced September 7 that its board backed a long-term capital allocation plan meant to return capital to its shareholders. Cheniere operates the LNG export terminals at Sabine Pass in Louisiana and...
Stephenson, MIWLUC

Aquila Resources to be acquired by Gold Resource Corporation

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - Aquila Resources announced Tuesday that the company plans to be acquired by Gold Resource Corporation (GRC). Aquila Resources Inc. has entered into a binding letter agreement with GRC, setting out certain key terms of a proposed acquisition, of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Aquila by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).
Newport Beach, CAStreetInsider.com

Agtech Global International Inc. (To be known as Galexxy Holdings Inc.) Announces a Joint Venture with City Farm Industries Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Newport Beach, California, Sept. 07, 2021 McapMediaWire Agtech Global International Inc. (to be known as Galexxy Holdings Inc.) (OTC Pink: AGGL) is pleased to confirm it has executed its intended Joint Venture Agreement with City Farm Industries Inc., (CFI) a related party, for large-scale cultivation of Hemp CBD oils and isolate; and additionally, Hemp flower for wholesale distribution to US and EU markets. The Joint Venture Agreement provides an option for AGGL to acquire CFI, in the future.
Cancerclevelandstar.com

Angle PLC Announces Notice of Interim Results and Webcast

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, will be releasing its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday 30 September 2021. A virtual meeting and webcast for analysts will be held at 10:00 am BST...
Miami Beach, FLclevelandstar.com

Home Bistro, Inc. Announces Over 50% Increase in Customer Reorder Rate

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ('Home Bistro' or the 'Company') a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, announced today that its returning customer rate has increased by over 50% in the past 90 days.
Businessclevelandstar.com

Mawson Names Ivan Fairhall as New Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson') or (the 'Company') (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ivan Fairhall as the Company's Chief Executive Officer ('CEO'), effective immediately. Mr. Michael Hudson, who has served as the Company's CEO since March 2004, will continue to serve as a director and the Company's Executive Chairman.
Businesspennrecord.com

Cozen O’Connor Announces Seven New Shareholders

Cozen O’Connor issued the following announcement on Aug. 31. Cozen O’Connor is pleased to announce the promotion of seven members to shareholders: Steven P. Katkov, Erick J. Kirker, Cheri L. MacArthur, Alycen A. Moss, Lisa J. Myers, Michael Rafalko, and David A. Shimkin. Additionally, Patrick Martin has been promoted to managing director at Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies.
Real Estateclevelandstar.com

Alternative Commodities Massachusetts LLC Appoints Industry Veteran Jonathan Gilbert as Chairman/Interim CEO to Lead Strategic Priorities and Capitalization Plan

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2021 / Alternative Commodities Massachusetts LLC, a real estate developer, and asset management company focused on growth opportunities in the rapidly growing cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Gilbert as Chairman and Interim CEO. Alternative Commodities Massachusetts LLC (ACM)...
Businessnonpareilonline.com

Schemmer Announces New Shareholders, Associate

The Schemmer Associates Inc. (Schemmer), a local full-service architecture, engineering and construction field services consultant, is pleased to announce John Bloom, AIA, LEED AP, CDT; Rob DuVall, PE; Peter Hind, AIA, LEED AP; Paula Latham, MSHPM, CPRS; Josh Murphy, BPAC; and Matt Shimerdla, PE have become shareholders of the firm. Schemmer’s new shareholders are key members of the firm who effectively utilize their exceptional talents to accomplish Schemmer’s mission. These six professionals join 20 existing shareholders in the privately held corporation. M.J. Nachreiner, PE, was named an Associate, who similarly executes Schemmer’s mission to a high standard.
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Forbes Announces Plan to Go Public Via SPAC

Forbes, a long-standing media publication, announced Thursday it plans to go public via a merger with a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The company will merge with Magnum Opus Acquisition. Forbes, a long-standing media publication, announced Thursday it plans to go public via a merger with a publicly traded...
Industryclevelandstar.com

Universal Copper Announces Poplar Mineral Resource Estimate

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ('Universal Copper' or the 'Company') (TSXV:UNV)(Frankfurt:3TA1) is pleased to announce its maiden National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') for the Company's flagship Poplar Copper project ('the Poplar') located southwest of Houston, B.C. The MRE...
Businessclevelandstar.com

Gratomic Provides Update on Pre-Feasibility Study, Independent Lab Results, and the Aukam Vein Graphite Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(Frankfurt:CB82) announces that the Company has commenced an independent Prefeasibility Study ('PFS'), alongside providing an operational update on the commissioning progress currently underway at the Company's flagship Aukam Vein Graphite Project in Namibia. The PFS has been undertaken by Process Research Ortech Inc., based out of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The PFS to date has been able to independently verify that Aukam Graphite is capable of being upgraded without any chemical or heat treatment to a grade of 99.38% Cg. Gratomic has also begun construction and extensive testing on Gratomic TM coin cell batteries using graphite sourced from the lower adit of the Aukam graphite project and prepared by Ortech to 99.81% Cg. The Company will be assisted by Robert Rice, the inventor and provisional patent-owner of the air-classification system that is being used in conducting the non-chemical refining process that is intended to upgrade the graphite concentrate from 99.38 to 99.98 %Cg for the purpose of achieving battery grade material. David Salari has been brought on board alongside Rice in order to assist the Company's completion of the PFS and assist the company in final preparation of the refining circuit.
Financial Reportsclevelandstar.com

ProPhotonix Limited Announces 2021 Half-Year Report

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. SALEM,...
Businessclevelandstar.com

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Asia Distribution Partnership with eCargo

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution partnership for Asia with eCargo Holdings Limited ('eCargo'). Love Hemp's initial launch into the region will be...
Sparta, MImibiz.com

ChoiceOne Bank raises $32.5 million to support growth plans, shareholder value

SPARTA — ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. has raised $32.5 million in capital through a private placement of subordinate debt. The Sparta-based parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank (Nasdaq: COFS) intends to use the proceeds for “general corporate purposes, including support for organic growth plans, possible redemption of senior debt, common stock repurchases and support for bank-level capital ratios,” according to an announcement today on the debt placement.
Businesspharmaceutical-technology.com

Endress+Hauser and Hahn-Schickard Create Joint Venture

Increased safety in food production and other process applications is the declared aim of the joint venture between Endress+Hauser and Hahn-Schickard. To this end, both partners have established Endress+Hauser BioSense GmbH based in Freiburg, Germany. Its aim is to enable rapid, on-site molecular analyses for the detection of bacterial or viral contamination in water and beverages, genetic modifications in food or contaminated milk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy