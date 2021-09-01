North West Rising: Greater Manchester’s underground music scene checks in

There’s no doubt that SoundCloud has shifted the way we collectively digest and support rising underground acts and communities, and the success of Nyege Nyege is a shining example of that. The East African underground music movement has been galvanized by this group of homegrown DJs, musicians and artists, rising in prominence in the way many DIY artists do: by taking their narrative into their own hands and shaping their own experience by utilizing independent streaming services like SoundCloud. This comes full circle with the release of the latest episode of SoundCloud’s SCENES, which explores the unique elements of this collective and its singular movement. It will also be accompanied by an all-new album from Nyege Nyege — a first for the streaming platform’s ongoing original series.