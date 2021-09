Private travel used to be just for the super-rich and super-famous. Now, however, COVID-19 has forced us to reconsider who we travel with — and how we travel. “Every service provider across the hospitality ecosystem is thinking about [private travel experiences,]” said Luis Vargas, CEO and founder of travel operator Modern Adventure, to CondeNast Traveler. “People want to be in smaller groups and with people that they know. And private travel is not just for the people for whom budget is no object.”