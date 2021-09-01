Police Logs

• Received a two-vehicle crash report without reported injuries at 1st North and Front Street at 9:57 a.m. Aug. 31. Kevin White, 57, New Ulm, was turning left from Front Street onto 1st North when he said a bee flew into the 2005 Ford Crown Victoria he was driving, and landed under his glasses. He swerved to the left and collided with Shaun Domeier who was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra pickup eastbound. White then collided with a legally parked 2003 Jeep Liberty. All three vehicles had light damage.