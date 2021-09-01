Cancel
Bills' Jake Kumerow: Completes climb up depth chart

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Kumerow has made the Bills' initial 53-man roster, The Buffalo News reports. The journeyman out of Wisconsin-Whitewater had a fantastic summer and leapfrogged some other receivers to nab a roster spot. He'll need some injuries to have meaningful fantasy value, but he's exceeded expectations so far and both Josh Allen and previous teammate Aaron Rodgers have raved about his size and athletic ability, so keep his name in your back pocket in case injuries strike the high-powered Buffalo offense.

Aaron Rodgers
#Bills#Fantasy#American Football#The Buffalo News#Wisconsin Whitewater
