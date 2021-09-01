Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Blanks Astros

I had a really fun ‘lil recap theme set for tonight’s game. Fun by my estimation anyway. You all could have been the judges of that, but instead the Mariners thought they’d have some fun of their own by shuffling to the end of the tightrope and taking one final, playful leap to reach the other side. Instead, with just inches to go, their foot slipped while jumping and rather than propelling themselves to safety, they went flailing off the side and splashed into the Tequila Sunrise-colored waters below.