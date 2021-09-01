Cancel
MLB

Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Blanks Astros

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Kikuchi got a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Houston, allowing four hits and two walks with four strikeouts across seven innings. Kikuchi was able to manage a formidable Astros lineup all game, with his biggest threats being two on one out situations in the second and fourth innings. The successful start is tied for the first-time All-Star's longest of the season while not permitting any runs and was his first quality start in five turns. He's set to face Houston again early next week.

