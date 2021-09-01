Cancel
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Roughed up by Angels

Taillon (8-5) allowed six earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings, taking the loss to the Angels on Tuesday. Taillon started off with three scoreless innings but surrendered three runs in each of the fourth and fifth frames. He allowed a three-run homer to Jared Walsh to open up the scoring. Taillon has struggled lately, failing to record a quality outing over his past four starts. The 29-year-old's ERA and WHIP have climbed to 4.44 and 1.24, respectively. He has recorded 131 strikeouts in 131.2 innings this season.

Jameson Taillon
Homer
