Braves' Charlie Morton: Fans eight in quality start

 7 days ago

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in six innings. Morton had his best stuff working Tuesday, retiring nine of the first 10 Dodgers he faced before surrendering a Mookie Betts solo home run as the only blemish. The 37-year-old departed with the lead after the sixth inning, but Atlanta's bullpen was unable to deliver Morton his 13th win. He concludes August with a 2-2 record despite a low 3.09 ERA in six starts.

MLBNBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees @ Atlanta Braves: Andrew Heaney vs. Charlie Morton

After taking last night’s contest 5-1, the Yankees have a chance to sweep this series of division leaders with their 11th consecutive victory tonight. To do that, they’ll likely need a mercurial pitcher to build off his previous strong start. Andrew Heaney shocked the world — and that’s only a...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Not starting Sunday

Duvall is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants. Duvall has started all 25 games for Atlanta since being acquired from Miami at the end of July, and he'll finally take a seat after posting a .738 OPS with six homers and 19 RBI during that stretch. Eddie Rosario will make his first start in left field since being activated from the injured list Friday.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers send a rested starting rotation against the Braves

The Dodgers face two division leaders on the schedule this week. But rather than have their top three healthy starting pitchers face the team they’re chasing next weekend in San Francisco, the trio of Julio Urías, Walker Buehler, and Max Scherzer will all start against the Braves at home instead.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves continue locking in 2022 roster

The Atlanta Braves would appear to have one extension that needs to happen. With Freddie Freeman eligible for free agency this offseason, He is obviously the focus on the fanbase. However, Freeman has said that he does not want to negotiate during the season, which means that there may not be any movement on that front until the offseason.
MLBchatsports.com

The Daily Chop: Albies Injury Scare, Morton Magnificent in Braves loss, plus more

It seemed last night had the chance to be a bit better for the Braves early on when compared to their loss Monday against the Dodgers. A “how the heck did he hit that” home run from Joc Pederson and an RBI Double from Travis d’Arnaud gave the Braves a early 2-0 lead, and that seemed like it was enough support for how dominant Charlie Morton looked at times during his outing. However, in the second half of the game, the tide turned a bit against the Braves. The injury scare to Ozzie Albies after a foul ball to his knee and the Atlanta offense going silent allowed the Dodgers to come back and win the game, 3-2.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Touki Toussaint: Tabbed to start Thursday

Toussaint will start Thursday's series opener at Colorado, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Manager Brian Snitker indicated earlier in the week Toussaint may rejoin the rotation in the coming days, and he'll do so Thursday against the Rockies. The right-hander has pitched well since joining the big-league club after the All-Star break with a 3.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB across 40 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Not starting Thursday

Albies (knee) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. A report earlier in the evening indicated Albies was expected to rejoin Atlanta's lineup Thursday night , but it turns out he is not ready for a full nine innings just yet. He may be able to pinch hit if needed, but it will be Ehire Adrianza manning second base when Thursday's contest gets underway.
MLBlamarledger.com

Charlie Blackmon hits grand slam as Rockies lose to Braves at Coors Field

The Rockies produced runs in just one inning Thursday night and fell 6-5 to the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. Colorado, which hit into three inning-ending double plays, was beginning a seven-game homestand — the first four against Atlanta — after closing out a nine-game trip with a win on Wednesday at Texas.
MLBchatsports.com

Marquez expected to start for the Rockies against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (71-63, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (62-73, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (6-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (11-10, 4.04 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 156 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +100, Braves -117; over/under is 10 1/2...
MLBchatsports.com

Charlie Blackmon stays hot, leads Rockies to win over Braves

That old Charlie Blackmon magic is back. The wooly right fielder stayed hot Saturday night, blasting a two-run homer and scoring two runs in the Rockies’ 7-6 win over Atlanta at Coors Field. The Rockies improved to 45-23 at the ballpark in LoDo, and as the Braves are discovering, it’s...
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Braves sign RHP Morton to $20 million deal for 2022

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Atlanta Braves locked up another key player for next season, announcing a $20 million, one-year deal for pitcher Charlie Morton on Monday. The contract includes a $20 million club option for 2023 with no buyout. The 37-year-old right-hander has been a stalwart of the rotation...
MLBTalking Chop

Charlie Morton, Braves look to salvage series split against Rockies

After suffering yet another one-run loss Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will try to salvage a series split when they wrap up a seven-game road trip against the Colorado Rockies. Atlanta opened their trip with a three-game sweep in Los Angeles. They took the opener in Colorado 6-5 but then dropped the next two games 4-3 and 7-6. They still hold a two game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings but the Mets are now just 3.5 back as things are tightening up with just four weeks remaining in the regular season.
MLBMLB

'Happy flight': Morton, Braves close with win

DENVER -- “This game is always gonna punch you in the gut and kick you in the teeth, and you’ve just gotta keep fighting back.”. Braves manager Brian Snitker had that to say after his club got a much-needed 9-2 victory over the Rockies on Sunday afternoon behind seven sparkling innings from Charlie Morton and home runs from Ozzie Albies, Adam Duvall, Travis d’Arnaud and Austin Riley.

