Braves' Charlie Morton: Fans eight in quality start

It seemed last night had the chance to be a bit better for the Braves early on when compared to their loss Monday against the Dodgers. A “how the heck did he hit that” home run from Joc Pederson and an RBI Double from Travis d’Arnaud gave the Braves a early 2-0 lead, and that seemed like it was enough support for how dominant Charlie Morton looked at times during his outing. However, in the second half of the game, the tide turned a bit against the Braves. The injury scare to Ozzie Albies after a foul ball to his knee and the Atlanta offense going silent allowed the Dodgers to come back and win the game, 3-2.