Braves' Charlie Morton: Fans eight in quality start
Morton didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in six innings. Morton had his best stuff working Tuesday, retiring nine of the first 10 Dodgers he faced before surrendering a Mookie Betts solo home run as the only blemish. The 37-year-old departed with the lead after the sixth inning, but Atlanta's bullpen was unable to deliver Morton his 13th win. He concludes August with a 2-2 record despite a low 3.09 ERA in six starts.www.cbssports.com
