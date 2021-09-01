Cancel
Wayne County, PA

Residents prepare for storms on Maple Ave; a road that has become notorious for flooding

By Claudia Murtha
WOLF
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne County (WOLF) — Residents in Wayne County are preparing for the worst as they remain concerned about how much rainfall the area will see through Wednesday. Over the last few years, one road in particular has become notorious for flooding. Even with only a little bit of rainfall. The people who live and work on Maple Ave have been begging for help and with the possibility of severe weather in the forecast...they are worried that the storm can cause more destruction.

