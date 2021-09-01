Cancel
Rescue Crews are urging residents to stay safe during the storms

By Claudia Murtha
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WOLF) — Rescue Crews are urging residents to stay safe during the storms and check their local saftey pages for road closures and flooding. "As we are seeing increasing severe storm events that we have been getting, hurricanes and just large scale rain events. The mantra of turn around don't drown that is put out by the department of transportation and water rescue teams. Fire companies all over the United States. That is so so important. It's deceiving, what that water looks like so if you're driving, turn around don't drive through running water or even standing water there can be hidden currents that you might not see from the surface," Nick Spinelli, Volunteer Lieutenant, Tafton Dive Team explained.

