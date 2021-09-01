Dollar Losing Downside Momentum, Sellers Turn to Yen and Franc

Long term bond yields are pushing ahead. The German 10-yr yield yesterday broke through -0.35% resistance which served as 38% retracement on the May/August decline. The 62% retracement level stands at -0.25%. The EU 10y swap rate again trades firmly above 0%. The US 10-yr yield jumped after Labour Day Holiday for a test of 1.37% resistance. That’s also 38% retracement, but of the March/July decline and a level already tested twice in August. The 62% retracement level stands at 1.53%. On first sight, the increase in nominal yields looks very familiar between Germany and the US, with curves steepening as well on both occasions. However, underlying dynamics reveal that the US yield increase is much more guided via higher real rates whereas the German yield increase can be much more contributed to higher inflation expectations. The US 10y real yield closed above -1% for the first time since mid-July while its German counterpart is still stuck below -2%. German inflation expectations on the other hand moved above the 2018 top (1.68%) to reach the highest level since 2013! In absence of significant data prints these dynamics, which by the way helped the dollar against the euro (EUR/USD < 1.1850), might tell us something on final positioning going into tomorrow’s ECB meeting and the September 20 FOMC meeting. On the one hand, they fear that the dovish wing within the ECB will continue to guide soft policy despite more recent neutral comments suggesting a slower pace of PEPP purchases in Q4 (our preferred scenario). On the other hand they indicate that the neutral/hawkish wing within the FOMC is strong enough to force a tapering announcement despite Friday’s less-than-hoped US payrolls (also our main case). Our conclusions towards core bonds is that they will suffer more in September. Regarding the single currency, it will be the ECB that tomorrow decides on the possibility of a fresh leap north, potentially above EUR/USD 1.1909 resistance.