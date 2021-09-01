Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar Losing Downside Momentum, Sellers Turn to Yen and Franc

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollar recovers broadly today, as the near term decline lost momentum. Selling focus is turned to Yen and Swiss Franc instead. Traders are now awaiting key economic indicators from the US, while would start with ADP employment and ISM manufacturing today, to be completed with non-farm payrolls and ISM non-manufacturing on Friday. These data have the potential to trigger some wild volatility, given that Fed’s timing for tapering would be heavily dependent on them, in particular the job market performance.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#France#Yen And Swiss Franc#Adp#Ism#Fed#Ema#China Shanghai Sse#Singapore Strait Times#Jgb#Dow#Ecb De Guindos#Spanish#National Accounts#Abs#Nsw#9 4#Ai Group#Japan Pmi Manufacturing#Ihs Markit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Market update: USD bounces as yields rise

USD (USDIndex 92.60) rallies on back of rising yields & equity wobbles. Yields rallied as Treasuries slipped, (10yr 1.37%). Equities stalled – USA500 -15 at 4520 (Dow lost -0.76%), Nasdaq flat. USAFUTS at 4521, post Labor Day profit taking, cyclicals slipped, tech held on. (MS talks of 10-15% pull back).
Marketsactionforex.com

The US Dollar Rallies Impressively

I got the US Dollar direction very wrong yesterday, as US markets returned with their risk aversion hats on. That saw US yields move higher across the curve, ahead of some heavyweight auctions this week. Higher yields, and a cautious tone of equities, where recovery concerns prevailed, saw a flight to safety, pushing the US Dollar sharply higher. The dollar index leaping 0.35% to 92.52. The longevity of the US Dollar rally will now depend on whether yesterday just post-holiday blues, or about the start of deeper concerns regarding the US recovery. That makes the move higher by US yields overnight even stranger. With one eye on potential whipsaws, I will content myself to call 92.00 to 93.00 as the dollar index trading range for the rest of the week.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Aussie tumbles after RBA delays taper, USD, yields up

Loonie slumps, will the BOC pause bond purchase cut?. Summary: The Australian Dollar tumbled to 0.7387 (0.7437) after the RBA kept rates steady and commenced it taper but extended QE by 3 months. Immediately following the meeting, the Aussie jumped to 0.7469 before fresh selling emerged. Elsewhere, ahead of the Bank of Canada’s meeting later today (12 am, Thursday, 9 September), the Canadian Loonie slumped 0.9% against the Greenback to 1.2647 from 1.2535 yesterday. The BOC was initially expected to further cut asset purchases at this meeting, but the consensus has changed to a delay until October. Meantime, the Dollar Index extended its advance to 92.55 from 92.22 as risk appetite soured. The Euro reversed its advance, slipping 0.27% to 1.1840 (1.1870). Sterling fell 0.39% to 1.3782 in late New York from 1.3835 yesterday. Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar rallied 0.43% to 110.30 from 109.85 yesterday. The Kiwi (NZD/USD), referred to by traders as the smaller cousin to the Aussie, slumped 0.55% to 0.7097 from 0.7135. Equity prices slipped while bond yields rose as investor risk sentiment soured. The Dollar was higher against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. Against the Singapore Dollar, the Greenback was up 0.28% to 1.3462 (1.3427). USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) jumped 0.67% to 32.70 from 32.45. The benchmark US Ten-year Treasury bond yield settled higher to 1.37% from 1.32% yesterday. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose to -0.32% from -0.37%. Australia’s 10-year Treasury rate was unchanged at 1.25%.
Marketsactionforex.com

Neutral/Hawkish Wing Within The FOMC Is Strong Enough To Force A Tapering Announcement

Long term bond yields are pushing ahead. The German 10-yr yield yesterday broke through -0.35% resistance which served as 38% retracement on the May/August decline. The 62% retracement level stands at -0.25%. The EU 10y swap rate again trades firmly above 0%. The US 10-yr yield jumped after Labour Day Holiday for a test of 1.37% resistance. That’s also 38% retracement, but of the March/July decline and a level already tested twice in August. The 62% retracement level stands at 1.53%. On first sight, the increase in nominal yields looks very familiar between Germany and the US, with curves steepening as well on both occasions. However, underlying dynamics reveal that the US yield increase is much more guided via higher real rates whereas the German yield increase can be much more contributed to higher inflation expectations. The US 10y real yield closed above -1% for the first time since mid-July while its German counterpart is still stuck below -2%. German inflation expectations on the other hand moved above the 2018 top (1.68%) to reach the highest level since 2013! In absence of significant data prints these dynamics, which by the way helped the dollar against the euro (EUR/USD < 1.1850), might tell us something on final positioning going into tomorrow’s ECB meeting and the September 20 FOMC meeting. On the one hand, they fear that the dovish wing within the ECB will continue to guide soft policy despite more recent neutral comments suggesting a slower pace of PEPP purchases in Q4 (our preferred scenario). On the other hand they indicate that the neutral/hawkish wing within the FOMC is strong enough to force a tapering announcement despite Friday’s less-than-hoped US payrolls (also our main case). Our conclusions towards core bonds is that they will suffer more in September. Regarding the single currency, it will be the ECB that tomorrow decides on the possibility of a fresh leap north, potentially above EUR/USD 1.1909 resistance.
CurrenciesDailyFx

AUD/USD Drop May Continue After Dovish RBA, Wall Street Losses

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, Covid, Economic Data - Talking Points. Australian Dollar falls versus US Dollar as global risk appetite fades. Traders eye ECB decision after RBA stays dovish with tapering extension. AUD/USD downside momentum may continue on bearish chart signs. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Australian Dollar fell versus the...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD Strengthens As US Yields Rise

The USD strengthened against its counterparts yesterday breaking its downward motion since the 20th of August, getting a boost from rising US yields as well as a weakening EUR ahead of the ECB’s interest rate decision due out tomorrow. The USD tended to weaken in the past 2 ½ weeks which was allowed to continue as speculation for the Fed delaying a possible tapering of its QE program intensified after the release of a weak NFP figure for August last week, which took markets by surprise. Also, the surging covid related deaths in the US may provide additional reasons for the Fed to consider a postponement of the tapering and US President Biden is expected to address the issue on Thursday. Today we expect traders, attention to turn to the speeches of New York Fed President Williams as well as Dallas Fed President Kaplan later on and as for financial data we note the release of the JOLTS job openings for July.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Dollar Catches A Bid, Johnson’s Tax Plan Spooks Pound

Dollar stretches post-NFP rebound as yields creep up. UK looks to tax hikes to cover Covid costs, pound slips to one-week low. The US dollar recouped more lost ground from the late August selloff as investors grew increasingly doubtful about whether Friday’s softer-than-expected jobs report would derail the Fed’s taper timeline. However, even though the Fed will likely still go ahead with tapering its monthly asset purchases later this year, markets are a little more worried about the inflation outlook.
Currenciesactionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

The Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment decreased to 26.5 from 40.4. ZEW Economic Sentiment for the Eurozone is also negative – 31.1 (previous – 42.7). All this suggests that the pace of economic recovery in Europe is slowing down. Investors shouldn’t also forget about the high inflation rate, so a lot will depend on the ECB meeting tomorrow.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Bitcoin And Gold Fall Bring Back Interest To The Dollar

On Tuesday, the dollar added around 0.5% to a basket of the six most popular currencies on turbulence in some market sectors. The “buy rumours, sell facts” model played out in full force yesterday and may continue to dominate the markets for quite some time. Bitcoin has officially become legal...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Euro and Swiss Franc Soften in Mixed Markets, Canadian Also Weak

Euro and Swiss Franc weaken mildly in mixed markets today. New Zealand Dollar firms up together with Yen and Dollar. Meanwhile, Canadian Dollar is also soft, awaiting BoC policy decision. Major European indices are trading in red, but losses are limited. US futures also point to slightly lower open. Gold is trying to reclaim 1800 handle after breaching it. WTI crude oil is slightly up, and could head to retest 70 handle.
Businessactionforex.com

(BOC) Bank of Canada maintains policy rate, continues forward guidance and current pace of quantitative easing

The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at the effective lower bound of ¼ percent, with the Bank Rate at ½ percent and the deposit rate at ¼ percent. The Bank is maintaining its extraordinary forward guidance on the path for the overnight rate. This is reinforced and supplemented by the Bank’s quantitative easing (QE) program, which is being maintained at a target pace of $2 billion per week.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar drifting as traders turn to central bankers

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near recent lows on Tuesday as traders braced for a slew of central bank meetings from Australia to Europe and Canada this week, looking for any signs that they are making progress towards policy normalisation. The possibility of a tapering delay in the United...
Businessactionforex.com

The ZEW-Survey Is Unlikely To Leave Traces With The ECB Meeting Looming

In absence of US traders (Labour Day Holiday) and with Thursday’s ECB meeting luring, markets treaded water during this week’s opening session. EUR/USD closed at 1.1870 from an 1.1882 open and following Friday’s first test of 1.1909 resistance. Changes on the German yield curve varied between flat (5-yr) and -0.8 bps (30-yr). The German 10-yr yield remains just below the twice tested -0.35% resistance level (38% retracement on the decline between May and August). (European) stock markets were in better shape than last Friday, recording gains of up to 1%.
Marketsactionforex.com

RBA Sticks To Tapering Plans

In the euro area, ZEW economic expectations for September are released and will likely show a further loss of momentum ahead, in line with our expectations (see Big Picture – Delta delayed recovery, 6 September). In Sweden, the Swedish Debt Office (SNDO) is set to publish their monthly report on...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold ticks up on softer US dollar, doubts over early Fed taper

BENGALURU (Sept 7): Gold prices firmed on Tuesday, propped up by a softer dollar and prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve delaying a tapering in its pandemic-era bond purchases. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,826.75 per ounce by 0108 GMT. Prices had hit a 2-1/2-month high last week following a...
Stocksactionforex.com

Volatility In The Financial Markets Decreased Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings In Australia, Canada, And Europe

US stock exchanges were closed on Monday due to the banking holiday. European stock markets ended with strong gains yesterday. European technology stocks reached a 20-year high and the Stoxx 600, the main European index, increased by 0.7%. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.7%, France’s CAC 40 increased by 0.8% and Germany’s DAX jumped by 1%. Italy’s FTSE MIB added 0.8%, Spain’s IBEX 35 increased by 0.2%. Rail traffic in Germany has been limited for the fifth day because of a train drivers’ strike: Deutsche Bahn was able to provide only 30% of its long-distance and 40% of its regional trains on Monday. This is the third strike this year, and the parties cannot find a compromise. At the same time, the volume of new orders from German industrial enterprises increased by 3.4% in July compared to the previous month and was the highest since the data began to be tracked.
Marketsactionforex.com

Aussie Slips On RBA’s Dovish Taper, Dollar Extends Rebound

RBA sticks to tapering but delays next move; aussie climbs then falls. Dollar on steadier footing, strong China trade data buoys stocks. Bank of Canada and ECB not expected to rock the boat. RBA takes middle ground as Delta rages on. The Reserve Bank of Australia stuck to its exit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy