Waterfowl Hunting Opportunities May Be Limited Due To Conditions

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs California’s 2021-22 waterfowl hunting season approaches, hunters may find that wildlife areas have limited space, particularly early in the season. Most years, quality public hunting access can be found on more than two dozen national wildlife refuges and wildlife areas administered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). With this year’s drought, some areas will have significantly reduced amounts of water available, while others will have normal to near-normal water conditions. As a result, some wildlife areas and refuges may be closed, while others may open later in the season or have a reduced hunter quota.

