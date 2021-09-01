Ninth Avenue Southeast residents get meeting with police after complaints about speeders

Buy Now Residents of Ninth Avenue Southeast say speeding motorists create a hazard on their street behind Ogle Stadium. [WES TOMLINSON/DECATUR DAILY]

Teenage drivers, speeding cars and young children crossing streets.

That potentially hazardous combination and other traffic issues have been the subject of complaints to city officials for more than a year, according to residents of Ninth Avenue Southeast behind Ogle Stadium in Decatur. This week, their persistence led to an offer from police to discuss the concerns.

Police Chief Nate Allen said he and Ninth Avenue Southeast resident Petra Mason agreed to hold a discussion between the Police Department and Ninth Avenue residents. It is tentatively planned for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Delano Park.

“I am still waiting to get a definite answer from her and her neighbors, but so far that’s the plan,” Allen said.

Mason and her neighbors said they are seeing several young drivers coming from nearby Decatur High School and driving down Ninth Avenue at dangerously high speeds.

“When the cars let out after school, they fly down my road,” said Mason. “This is a residential area, not a highway."

Ninth Avenue Southeast is only seven-tenths of a mile from Decatur Middle School and children living on the street walk to and from school.

“We've got a niece and she walks to my uncle’s house, which is on this street,” said Ninth Avenue resident Jutta Compton. “Some cars will move over for the kids, and then some cars are trying to pass the kids because they’re in a hurry. Now that is too dangerous, when kids can’t even walk down the street safely.”

Jessie Green, a mother of two, said she does not think her children are safe walking down the road and has witnessed people on the street that have almost been struck by speeding cars.

“It’s so unsafe that I have to stand at the end of my front yard to watch my kids walk across the street to their grandmother’s house,” she said.

According to Mason, these cars are also neglecting other traffic laws.

“They always run the stop sign at the end of the street, and I’ve witnessed several cars drive around stopped school buses,” Mason said.

The three neighbors said they believe speed humps and a reduced speed limit would help resolve the traffic issues, but Mayor Tab Bowling said those measures would require study.

“The only way we can implement things like speed humps and speed limit signs is through a recommendation from our police department,” he said.

Allen said his department gives recommendations on traffic control measures based on analysis, and so far they have not seen enough incidents on Ninth Avenue to make a recommendation.

“For the last two weeks, we’ve had two officers sit on their street,” said Jennifer Wingo, Allen’s administrative assistant. “They did not catch anyone going over 32 miles an hour.”

The speed limit on Ninth Avenue is 30 mph.

Despite the police findings on speeding, Mason and her neighbors say that traffic violations keep occurring on their street, and because of this, Allen has scheduled the dialogue with the residents.

“Based on what we decide at the meeting at Delano Park, I will make the decision on whether or not to inform the school about teenagers speeding through nearby residential areas,” Allen said.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.