Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, AL

Ninth Avenue Southeast residents get meeting with police after complaints about speeders

By Wes Tomlinson Staff Writer
Posted by 
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcsUj_0bj3dVGj00
Buy Now Residents of Ninth Avenue Southeast say speeding motorists create a hazard on their street behind Ogle Stadium. [WES TOMLINSON/DECATUR DAILY]

Teenage drivers, speeding cars and young children crossing streets.

That potentially hazardous combination and other traffic issues have been the subject of complaints to city officials for more than a year, according to residents of Ninth Avenue Southeast behind Ogle Stadium in Decatur. This week, their persistence led to an offer from police to discuss the concerns.

Police Chief Nate Allen said he and Ninth Avenue Southeast resident Petra Mason agreed to hold a discussion between the Police Department and Ninth Avenue residents. It is tentatively planned for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Delano Park.

“I am still waiting to get a definite answer from her and her neighbors, but so far that’s the plan,” Allen said.

Mason and her neighbors said they are seeing several young drivers coming from nearby Decatur High School and driving down Ninth Avenue at dangerously high speeds.

“When the cars let out after school, they fly down my road,” said Mason. “This is a residential area, not a highway."

Ninth Avenue Southeast is only seven-tenths of a mile from Decatur Middle School and children living on the street walk to and from school.

“We've got a niece and she walks to my uncle’s house, which is on this street,” said Ninth Avenue resident Jutta Compton. “Some cars will move over for the kids, and then some cars are trying to pass the kids because they’re in a hurry. Now that is too dangerous, when kids can’t even walk down the street safely.”

Jessie Green, a mother of two, said she does not think her children are safe walking down the road and has witnessed people on the street that have almost been struck by speeding cars.

“It’s so unsafe that I have to stand at the end of my front yard to watch my kids walk across the street to their grandmother’s house,” she said.

According to Mason, these cars are also neglecting other traffic laws.

“They always run the stop sign at the end of the street, and I’ve witnessed several cars drive around stopped school buses,” Mason said.

The three neighbors said they believe speed humps and a reduced speed limit would help resolve the traffic issues, but Mayor Tab Bowling said those measures would require study.

“The only way we can implement things like speed humps and speed limit signs is through a recommendation from our police department,” he said.

Allen said his department gives recommendations on traffic control measures based on analysis, and so far they have not seen enough incidents on Ninth Avenue to make a recommendation.

“For the last two weeks, we’ve had two officers sit on their street,” said Jennifer Wingo, Allen’s administrative assistant. “They did not catch anyone going over 32 miles an hour.”

The speed limit on Ninth Avenue is 30 mph.

Despite the police findings on speeding, Mason and her neighbors say that traffic violations keep occurring on their street, and because of this, Allen has scheduled the dialogue with the residents.

“Based on what we decide at the meeting at Delano Park, I will make the decision on whether or not to inform the school about teenagers speeding through nearby residential areas,” Allen said.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
3K+
Followers
185
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Speeders#Traffic Control#Cars#School Buses#The Police Department#Decatur High School#Decatur Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House asks Trump military academy board appointees to resign

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it asked 18 Trump administration appointees to resign from military academy boards, saying President Joe Biden would require such officials to be "aligned with the values of this administration." The 18 - six each on the Board of Visitors...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy