357 Nottoway Ln, King William, VA 23086
Two-Story Colonial Home Offering Almost 2,000 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. The first floor features foyer with tile floors, half bath, formal dining room & living room with wood floors & crown molding, family room with wood floors & corner gas fireplace as well as an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The second floor gives you the primary bedroom with two walk-in closets plus a deluxe bath with his and hers vanity, garden soaking tub & separate shower, two additional bedrooms, hall bath & laundry room. Other amenities include maintenance free vinyl siding & windows, paved drive, pull down attic & electric heat pump/central air. Enjoy your morning coffee on the rear deck overlooking the large private wooded 2.23 acre lot. HIGH SPEED INTERNET IS AVAILABLE!!! Neighborhood has Paved State Maintained Roads & Easy Access to Shopping, Schools & Dining. Don’t Miss Out On This One.richmond.com
