357 Nottoway Ln, King William, VA 23086

Properties like this don't come along often. Rural, waterfront, cape on the peaceful Mattaponi River, this tranquil cape boasts over 1700 sf and is situated on 1.5 acres. This home fits the bill rather you are looking for a weekend home or your primary home, opportunity awaits here. The home features a full wrap around country porch where you can sit on your rockers and enjoy water views any time. Inside, you will find a huge open family room with lots of glass for water views from inside the home as well. Two story family room allows for the opportunity for water views even from the loft area. The kitchen has been updated and is open to the family room and dining area. Bedrooms are all spacious, sure to hold all of your guests on river weekends. Down the pier you will find a boathouse with 10K pound boat lift and jet-ski lift, not to mention the wide open panoramic views of one of the most peaceful rivers. There is plenty of room to keep all of your toys and work on your weekend projects in the detached, oversized two car garage.