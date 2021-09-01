Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The Message: Give yourself away — and become rich!

Watertown Public Opinion
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves have received from God.” — 2 Corinthians 1: 3-4.

www.thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Come And Join Us#Brothers And Sisters#Long Day#Jenkins Living Center#Bread Of Life Ministries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
Religionarcamax.com

How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it?

Q: How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it? – B.I. A: For the Christian, learning to enjoy the Bible is to open the Word of God and read His truth. Almighty God communicates with His people through prayer and the richness of His Word; this is the secret to learning how to walk with the Lord every day. It becomes a joy to wake up in the morning and know He is with us, no matter what the day has in store.
Religionblueinkreview.com

Tales of a Mormon Missionary

In this memoir, Sarah Bjork shares a funny, warm-hearted collection of anecdotes from her time serving as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In the summer of 2014, Bjork is excited when she gets her call to serve as a missionary in California. She shares her struggles and triumphs as she learns how to teach the lessons of her church and keeps an upbeat attitude as she encounters hostile people, a revolving door of companions, assignments that change overnight, and the difficulties of learning Spanish, which was “like trying to swallow food I was allergic to.” Ultimately, she declares her mission “the best eighteen months of my life.”
Religionan17.com

Mormon Relief

The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints is offering free cutting of fallen trees, removal of ruined flooring, drywall, and appliances, tarping roofs, and mold mitigation. Thousands of volunteers are based in Hammond, Slidell, and Gonzales.
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Michael Wallenmeyer: Celebrate Recovery coming to Watertown

All of us feel stuck at times. Maybe it is a hurt (abuse, abandonment, family dysfunction) from our past that haunts us and keeps us from the joy we long to know and experience. Or it could be a bad habit (alcohol, workaholism, drugs) that we know is harmful to us and our family but we have begun to give up hope that we can be free of it. Sometimes it is a hang up (anger, depression, anxiety, unforgiveness) that we can’t seem to shake free of.
Florence, SCFlorence News Journal

Manna House to hold free clothing give-aways

The Manna House of Florence will be holding free clothes giveaways on Thursday, Sept. 9 and Tuesday, Sept. 21. Both events will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Manna House is located at 450 Jarrott St. Visit them on Facebook or contact them at (843) 667-6077.
Grand Rapids, MItherapidian.org

Ethics and Religion Talk: What is the Role of Clergy?

Rev. Ray Lanning, a retired minister of the Reformed Presbyterian Church of North America, responds:. “The first duty of a Presbyterian minister is the faithful preaching of God’s Word, and to instruct all church members, young and old, in the principles of our faith set forth in our Confession of Faith and our two Catechisms. His second public duty is the right administration of the sacraments of baptism and the Lord’s Supper, according the command and example of the Lord Jesus Christ. He is charged especially to ‘do the work of an evangelist’ (II Timothy 4:5), proclaiming the good news of the salvation God has provided through the redemption accomplished by His incarnate Son.
ReligionRolla Daily News

Pastor Steve Ellison Column: How Long?

In my reading, I have come to the end of Isaiah, and read the appropriate passages in 2 Kings 21:1-17 and 2 Chronicles 33:1-9 concerning Manasseh. The chronologically arranged Bible that I happen to be reading through places Psalm 82 next. The exact time of its writing is not known. Asaph is listed as the author, however there is more than one Asaph in the Old Testament.
ReligionSalt Lake Tribune

‘Mormon Land’: In the wake of apostle Jeffrey Holland’s speech, we explore the life of a previous professor forced out at BYU

Eugene England was at the center of Mormon intellectual life from the early 1960s until his death 20 years ago. As the founder of Dialogue: A Journal of Mormon Thought, a popular professor at Brigham Young University, and a widely respected essayist, England was one of the most influential — and controversial — figures in the modern church.
Religionpersecution.org

Widow Threatened by In-Laws for Converting to Christianity

09/02/2021 India (International Christian Concern) –Bire Madakami’s husband, Lt. Padia Madakami, died in 2016, leaving her struggling to care for their four children in the village of Bejangwada, India. Three years later, in 2019, Bire heard a sermon and accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior. She became a regular...
ReligionWashington Post

Even LDS leaders are struggling to get Mormons vaccinated against the coronavirus

Benjamin E. Park is the editor of "A Companion to American Religious History" (Blackwell), co-editor of Mormon Studies Review and assistant professor of history at Sam Houston State University. His award-winning book, "Kingdom of Nauvoo: The Rise and Fall of a Religious Empire on the American Frontier," is now out in paperback.
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
The Oregonian

Mormons among many faiths confronting vaccines, masks

SALT LAKE CITY — After more than a year of attending church virtually, Monique Allen has struggled to explain to her asthmatic daughter why people from their congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints don’t wear masks. Allen said she has taught her daughter that wearing a mask is Christlike, but now she worries her child feels like an outcast.
Posted by
The Exponent

Retired English professor gives away books

Hundreds of books lay stacked across tables and chairs in the English Department conference room and lounge, all free for the taking. Marianne Boruch, a retired English professor, is giving away literary journals and poetry collections on the third floor of Heavilon Hall. Boruch, a self proclaimed "Rogue Professor of...
Skin Carehourdetroit.com

Legacy Dermatology: Give Yourself a Lifetime of Healthy Beautiful Skin

From preservation to correction to treatment and maintenance, Legacy Dermatology’s board-certified dermatologists specialize in comprehensive general medical dermatology, dermatologic surgery, and aesthetic medicine. Legacy Dermatology welcome all ages, shapes, and sizes for extensive expertise on skin cancer detection and prevention, the latest aesthetic treatments, and general medical dermatology services. Learn more at: https://www.legacydermatologygroup.com/.
CharitiesWave of Long Island

A Special “Thank You” Of School Supplies Give-aways

This upcoming mandatory in-school provision for the 2021-22 school year has parents seeking to know how they will be able to supply costs for afterschool, day care and healthcare. Included in these upcoming costs will be bookbags, school supplies and uniforms. The Samaritan Hands Outreach Center of St. John Baptist...

Comments / 0

Community Policy