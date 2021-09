BTS' "Butter" has been declared as Billboard's Song of the Summer for the year 2021 after the track proved its worth by staying on the chart for more than 10 weeks. "Butter," an upbeat take on the cool vibe of summer, which has occupied the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks and counting, dominated the Songs of the Summer chart. It edged out its closest competitor, Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U," which is summer's second hottest hit, followed by Dua Lipa's "Levitating, " which claimed the No. 3 spot and Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More, which ended up at No. 4. Meanwhile, The Weekend and Ariana Grande's "Save Your Tears" landed at No. 5.