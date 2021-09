Mondesi didn't get the start Monday but stole two bases after pinch running for Hunter Dozier in the ninth inning of a 3-2 win over the Orioles. After Dozier drew a one-out walk, Mondesi replaced him at first base and tried to generate an insurance run with his legs, but Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez weren't able to bring him around once he got into scoring position. Mondesi now has six steals in four games since rejoining the Royals' roster at the beginning of the month, in addition to going 4-for-13 at the plate with a homer, three RBI and four runs. The 26-year-old may not play every day as Kansas City tries to keep him healthy, but playing time could be the only thing holding him back in September.