Deborah Jean Dunlap, 67, of Lorain, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 26, 2021 at her home. She was born July 17, 1954 in Lorain and had lived in Lorain all of her life. She was a graduate of Admiral King High School and Lorain Business College. She was formerly employed as a cafeteria worker at Ford Motor Company in Lorain for a short time. She was also employed at U.S. Steel, Lorain and Days Inn for a short period of time up until she became sick with diabetes and schizophrenia.