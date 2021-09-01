Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homerville, OH

Charles 'Chuck' B. Scotch

By Obituaries
Chronicle-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, September 5th, 2021 at Homer Community Center, 8964 Spencer Rd., Homerville, OH 44235. Please join us for a service beginning at 2 p.m. with refreshments to follow and a chance to share stories and memories with his family and friends. This is an outdoor event with some covered seating available. Bring lawn chairs if possible. Dress casual and wear a baseball hat in Chuck's honor if you have one.

chroniclet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homerville, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Homer, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Homer Community Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
Richmond, VAPosted by
The Hill

McAuliffe praises removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) on Wednesday praised the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond. "I'm glad these statues are down. Elections do matter. We now have a Democratic legislature which allowed us to pass legislation so that we could actually begin to take these statues," the former governor and current Democratic gubernatorial nominee told MSNBC's Geoff Bennett.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy