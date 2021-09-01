Charles 'Chuck' B. Scotch

Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, September 5th, 2021 at Homer Community Center, 8964 Spencer Rd., Homerville, OH 44235. Please join us for a service beginning at 2 p.m. with refreshments to follow and a chance to share stories and memories with his family and friends. This is an outdoor event with some covered seating available. Bring lawn chairs if possible. Dress casual and wear a baseball hat in Chuck's honor if you have one.