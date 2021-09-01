Do You Know The Story of “Blake House” in Downtown Toms River, New Jersey?

They stand 20-25 feet tall and 20 feet thick - two in the middle of a road (Ensign Drive/Staysail Drive) and one in a local resident's backyard, but what are they?. Let's take you back over one hundred years ago to 1912. Just before World War One a German Company "Hochfrequenzmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft für drahtlose Telegraphie" built the transatlantic telegraph station on the Jersey Shore coast along a section of Little Egg Harbor Township known as "Mystic Island". The tower stood 820 feet, which made the structure the second largest tower in the world, next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. At its inception, it was the most powerful transatlantic transmitter in the United States. The giant blocks were used as cable anchors for the tower.