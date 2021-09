Story Hour: 2:30 at the stone circle (Hunt Henge) Welcome to Hunt’s Mills and its historic buildings, water features, trails and exhibits. The area is one of nine 17th century sites in EP recognized by the Sowams Heritage Group as important to Native Americans and colonists. It is also the home of EP’s first community garden with a 3 Sister’s plot. Open House features activities for children of all ages: games on the front lawn, arts/crafts in the Hunt house, and story time under a big tree! This month features stories about going to school in the early days. Master Gardeners are always on hand to give free advice.