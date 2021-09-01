Carbonix Partners with Robotic Skies to Advance Global Field Support

The report “Global Robotics Market, By Type (Industrial Robots, Service Robots, and Mobile Robots), By Component (Sensors, Control Units, Actuators, Brake Systems, Vision Systems, and Others), By Application (Household, Entertainment, Defense, Field, Healthcare, Infrastructure, and Space Mission), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global robotics market is projected to grow from US$ 44.0 billion in 2020 to US$ XX.X billion by 2029. Technological advancements and increasing demand for automation in automotive industry across the globe is the key factor to driving the global robotics market. In addition, growing concerns associated with the labor safety, along with rising adoption of robotics in various organizations in order to automate processes for delivering high-quality products, manufacturing capabilities, and managing processes are fuelling growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing adoption of tablets and smartphones is expected to boost growth of the global robotics market over the forecast period in the near future.