MiHoYo just dropped Baal’s trailer for Genshin Impact 2.1, and they really know how to pull on your heartstrings. The brand-new Raiden Shogun: Nightmare trailer shows how the powerful Baal has turned from a loving friend into the merciless goddess that she is now today. The trailer explored Baal’s past, showing how she lost her friends one by one, eventually leading to her depressed state. No wonder the Raiden Shogun desires eternity – the death of her loved ones has pushed her towards this. But who are these characters we saw in the trailer? Here are Baal’s trailer’s characters explained.