Lyon County competes at State Fair 4-H Country Ham competition

Martin County 4-H earned Overall Champion in Herdsmanship at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair. This accomplishment requires hard work and dedication among all of the Martin County 4-H exhibitors as they must ensure their animals are kept clean, properly fed and watered throughout their time at the State Fair. They must also keep their animals’ stalls and the space around the stalls clean. Martin County 4-H is proud of the teamwork and sense of responsibility these youth members exhibited at the State Fair. The champions include: front, Isaac Olson; (second row, from left) Hannah Maday, Kaylean Thingstad, Rylan Cutler, Jacob Clarke, Hayley Clarke and Elizabeth Engeman; (third row) Minnesota State 4-H official, Jocelyn Lange, Chloe Murphy, Luke Curtis, Morgan Curtis and Minnesota State 4-H official; and (back) Gabriella Lange, Reece Buntjer, Isaac White, Jorvik Jensen, Brianna Petrowiak and Bethany Petrowiak. Not pictured are Alayna Buntjer, Sydney Beseke, Abigayle Calkins, Daniel Calkins, Elizabeth Fisher, Brayden Geerdes, Jazlyn Geerdes, Misty Geerdes, Carson Hastad, Keegan Hastad, Leighton Hugoson, Tyler Kurt, Emily Matejka, Kari Matejka, Carson Pomerenke, Merritt Pomerenke, Lynsie Salic and Spencer Salic.