Lyon County competes at State Fair 4-H Country Ham competition
Four youth from Lyon County signed up for the 4-H Country Ham Project last December — Maggie Duff, C.J. Nelson, Ian Aldridge and Ben Dunbar. Broadbent B&B Food Products, located in Kuttawa, hosts the 4-Her’s from Lyon County and the contiguous counties. Ronny and Beth Drennan, and their team at Broadbent’s, help the kids through the process. The 4-Hers met three time over the winter and spring to select two hams and to process them into smoked country hams. They also met two weeks ago to choose which ham they would enter at the Kentucky State Fair and to clean and polish the ham for display at the fair.www.heraldledger.com
