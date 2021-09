Realme is really getting busy. After the Realme MagDart technology, MagDart Wallet, and other accessories were introduced, we can expect a new smartphone from the company. It’s aside from the Realme Flash that was recently shown off as the first Android phone with magnetic wireless charging. It’s not the Realme GT Master Edition, at least, not yet–just this Realme Narzo 50A. It’s not official but image renders have surfaced online courtesy of 91Mobiles. Our source said the new Realme smartphone will be released in India with a dual-tone design and a triple rear camera system.