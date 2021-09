What is serenity? The Oxford dictionary defines it as: “ The state of being calm, peaceful and untroubled.”. The goal of meditation is to reach a state of serenity that is when your mind is still and calm. We live in unprecedented times. Our world is changing in front of our very eyes. I find that I have an even greater need to find peace and tranquility. But so often, I feel there’s not enough time in the day for it. My mother used to tell me: “Don’t just sit there, do something!” Actually, I believe that most of us would not be so comfortable being told the opposite: “Don’t just do something , sit there!”