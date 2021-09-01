Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies-the Inc. 5000

For the second consecutive year, faith-based investing firm Inspire Investing's parent earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / For the second year in a row, Inspire Impact Group, parent company of faith-based investing industry leader, Inspire Investing, has made the Inc. 5000 list - the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Inspire came in at number 841 overall and 48th in the financial services industry, posting a 578% three-year revenue growth figure from 2017 to 2020. This growth places Inspire in the top 20% of all who made it on the highly publicized list.