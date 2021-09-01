Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies-the Inc. 5000

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhistic Ranks No. 236 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,890 Percent. Inc. magazine today revealed that Whistic is No. 236 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Sorensen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#Inc#The 2021 Inc 5000#American#Intuit#Zappos#Whistic Profile#Betterment#Vonage#Qualtrics#About Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessMySanAntonio

Parkson Corporation Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

Prestigious award recognizes Parkson's commitment to improving workplace culture and employee experiences. Parkson Corporation, a leading supplier of equipment and solutions for water and wastewater treatment, is proud to announce its certification as a 2021-2022 Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Parkson. This year, 89% of employees identified Parkson as a great place to work, compared to an average of 59% of employees at the average U.S. company.
Miami, FLMySanAntonio

ELO Digital Office USA Relocates North American Headquarters to Miami

Move from Boston to Miami addresses growing market needs in the Americas. ELO Digital Office USA enabling businesses to improve collaboration and digitalize information management, announced today the relocation of its North American headquarters from Boston (MA) to Miami (FL). With this relocation also comes the opening of a branch office in Minneapolis (MN). The new locations will better serve customers throughout the United States and the Americas.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Data-driven Investor ClearAngel Supports Fashion Brand Enfinanti with $10,000 Round

African designer rises above the crowd with latest investment. Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Enfinanti, a bold line of hoodies, t-shirts and other streetwear fueled by a secret design method. ClearAngel provides early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco’s extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Kalepa, the Commercial InsureTech Leader, Raises $14MM from Inspired Capital to Scale Its AI-Powered Underwriting Platform

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Kalepa, the leader in Efficient Frontier commercial insurance, today announces that it has raised a $14MM Series A led by Inspired Capital, with participation from previous investor IA Ventures. Leading fintech operators and experts in embedded finance also joined the round, including Gokul Rajaram of Doordash, Coinbase, and formerly of Google, Jackie Reses, formerly of Square, and Henry Ward of Carta. This financing will fuel Kalepa’s launch of an MGA—Kalepa Insurance Services—to further accelerate Kalepa’s mission of partnering with leading commercial insurers to deliver Efficient Frontier insurance to businesses across the country.
Marketsclevelandstar.com

Inspire Investing Parent Recognized Again On The Inc. 5000 List Of Most Successful Private Companies

For the second consecutive year, faith-based investing firm Inspire Investing's parent earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / For the second year in a row, Inspire Impact Group, parent company of faith-based investing industry leader, Inspire Investing, has made the Inc. 5000 list - the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Inspire came in at number 841 overall and 48th in the financial services industry, posting a 578% three-year revenue growth figure from 2017 to 2020. This growth places Inspire in the top 20% of all who made it on the highly publicized list.
Real EstatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Fastest Growing Housing Markets

The U.S. is in the midst of one of the greatest housing booms in history. Demand for houses was high throughout the 2010s, declined sharply in 2020 amid the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, then returned to high levels in 2021, pushing the median price for a home higher than it has ever been. […]
Greenville, NCWNCT

Four Greenville-based companies recognized by Inc. Magazine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four Greenville-based companies have received good marks in INC Magazine’s “5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America” report. Three of the four businesses are tech companies and one is a commercial real estate company. Coming in 850th place was Grover Gaming with 574% growth in three years. It was followed by Appogee, Integrative Mobile and The Overton Group.
Miami, FLMySanAntonio

For the second consecutive year, Solara Labs honored on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list

Miami vitamin and supplements innovator grew manufacturing and branded lines 237% over the last three years. Solara Labs, an innovator in the development, manufacture, and branding of dietary supplements, is proud to announce it has been ranked No. 1,891 on this year’s Inc. 5000 list. This is the second consecutive year the company has made the annual ranking.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Sandler Partners Celebrates 12 Consecutive Years on Inc.'s Top 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Sandler Partners, one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and a leading technology services master agent and distributor, announces its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for the 12th year in a row. The master agency attributes its success to having the best agents in the industry, supportive provider partners, and a talented service-oriented employee team.
BusinessMySanAntonio

ImageLink Adopts Consumer-Driven Model Amidst Expansion

ATLANTA (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. ImageLink, a diagnostic imaging management company, today announces their implementation of a consumer-focused business model, further empowering patients to explore their often unrealized healthcare options. This patient-first approach is supported by the team behind the success of Smart Choice MRI, including CEO Rick Anderson. The Smart Choice team boasts proven expertise in consumer-driven healthcare, and they are now using this knowledge and experience to transform the ImageLink brand into the preeminent diagnostic imaging management company. ImageLink currently manages 14 centers across Georgia and Ohio and has begun the first step of their expansion plan with a 15th managed location in Boynton Beach, Florida.
Grapevine, TXMySanAntonio

Mako Networks to Exhibit at FSTEC 2021 September 12-14

ELGIN, Ill. (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Mako Networks will be exhibiting at the upcoming FSTEC show September 12-14 at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas. Known as the event "where restaurants and tech connect," the conference features three days of insightful forums featuring over 70 food service industry speakers as well as 1:1 meetings. As a leading network technology vendor for retail environments where card-present point-of-sale transactions take place, Mako secure SD-WAN solutions help the food service industry create and secure network environments to meet the requirements of PCI-DSS.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Netrix Acquires PSC, a Provider of Cloud-Focused Application Development & Modernization Services

CHICAGO (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Netrix, LLC, a leading provider of managed and professional IT services, with a core focus on cloud, security, collaboration, ITSM and application development solutions, today announced it has closed the acquisition of PSC Group, LLC. The acquisition adds significant scale to Netrix’s cloud application development and data intelligence practices, leveraging both Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.
UEFAMySanAntonio

Media Alert: Dennis Publishing Joins BlueConic to Discuss Role of First-Party Data in its Business Transformation at the MarTech Fall Conference

Learn how the company’s Chief Product & Data Officer is finding new ways to drive growth through audience monetization. BlueConic, the world’s leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), today announced it will moderate a discussion with Dennis Publishing called, “How Dennis Publishing Made First-Party Data Core to its Business Transformation,” at the upcoming MarTech Fall Conference. The session will highlight how the company is unlocking the power of first-party data to inform audience engagement and drive growth across all parts of the business – advertising, subscriptions, lead gen, and ecommerce.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Syniti Appoints Joel Bernstein to Its Board of Directors

BOSTON (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, announced it appointed Joel Bernstein to its board of directors. Bernstein will serve on both Syniti’s board and audit committee where he will support the business’s growth strategy. Bernstein is the Chief Financial Officer of the Customer...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Cloudticity™ Achieves Premier Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

SEATTLE (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Cloudticity​, a next-gen managed services, compliance, and security partner for healthcare organizations, announced today that it has achieved Premier Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), the global community of Partners who leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build, market, and sell their AWS offerings by providing valuable business, technical, and marketing support.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Will Grannis, Managing Director of Google Cloud's Office of the CTO, has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. The CTO Forum today announced that Will Grannis, Managing Director, Office of the CTO for Google Cloud, has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum brings together senior technology executives, business leaders, and academicians to discuss and collaborate on key technology issues, and to accelerate innovation across organizations.
Businessmartechseries.com

Dixa Names Devin Poole as Global Head of Market Research

Dixa, a leading customer engagement platform that creates value for brands and customers in a conversational, friendly, and engaging way, announced the addition of Devin Poole to its leadership team as Global Head of Market Research. Marketing Technology News: Helium 10 Announces New Amazon Advertising Platform – Launches ‘Adtomic’ a...
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy