Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How to add BOTS to Discord server on Mobile or PC

The Windows Club
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know what Discord is all about since we have spoken about it several times already. Now, it is still the best place to communicate if you’re a gamer, but things have gotten even better with the addition of bots. What can Discord bots do for you?. Here’s the...

www.thewindowsclub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Bots#Server Settings#Overview#Save#Authorize
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
ComputersGear Patrol

How to Factory Reset a Windows 10 Laptop

There's nothing like a fresh start, for you and your gadgets both. If you've had your Windows laptop for a while, or it's been acting up, or you're just looking to try and reboot your digital habits, a reset is great option -- if also a little extreme. Here's how to do it, and a few things you might want to try first.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Halo Infinite's bots aren't actually teabagging, per 343 Industries

During the recent Halo Infinite technical preview, players faced off against bots, which are a new feature in Halo Infinite. Players saw varied behavior from the bots, including what appeared to be teabagging. According to 343 Industries, this is a bug and not intended behavior. Halo Infinite is set to...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite's bots aren't teabagging you, at least not on purpose

343 Industries wants you to know that Halo Infinite's bots definitely aren't teabagging you—at least not on purpose, anyway. The humble teabag is one of gaming's most egregious acts—repeatedly crouch and stand over the corpse you've just killed to further rub your superiority in their cold, dead faces. It's been around since Halo first graced the world in 2001 and, for better or worse, has become a key part of the game's culture.
Video GamesGamespot

Halo Infinite Dev Calls New Engine A "Mythical Beast"

Halo Infinite's game engine is a "Mystical Beast," according to one of the developers at 343 Industries. In an employee spotlight, senior software engineer Leonard Holman talked about working with Halo Infinite's SlipSpace engine and how it marries the series' classic gameplay with modern technology. "SlipSpace really is a mystical...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to hip-fire in CoD: Mobile: Best loadout, tips & tricks

Whether you’re looking to dominate close-range fights or are trying to complete weapon challenges, learning to hip-fire effectively is an extremely useful skill in Call of Duty: Mobile. Here’s how to hip-fire in CoD: Mobile and some tips and tricks to make you more accurate. Hip-firing is an extremely effective...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Servers On Reddit Are Sharing How They Reacted To No-Tip Customers

In the United States, tipping your servers is standard practice. While some people view it as optional, tips are essential for servers and other restaurant workers to make a living wage (via Fast Company). In fact, leaving bad tips is one of the biggest things that restaurant servers want you to stop doing. Despite its standard practice, tipping has plenty of customers divided and a DoorDash driver's message about tipping in a TikTok video even gave viewers the perspective of a food delivery driver who relies on tips to make a living. While the driver personally delivered a note to the offending customer, a post on Reddit's r/ServerLife gives us an insight into the world of restaurant servers who don't receive tips.
MusicPosted by
PC Gamer

Google has killed Discord's best music bot

YouTube has issued a cease-and-desist order against the creator of Groovy, who has agreed to shut down the widely-popular music bot on August 30th. Effectively a tool for adding background tunes to a chat room, Groovy worked by pulling audio directly from YouTube videos, joining voice calls, and playing music queued up by users—whether that's your D&D group adding spooky ambience to a session or, in the case of my Splatoon team, lining up 10 hour Bugsnax mixes during tournament games. Don't ask.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
SlashGear

So long, Groovy: YouTube hits popular Discord music bot with cease and desist

There’s no lack of Discord music bots out there – bots that you can add to a server that will then play music in voice channels – but unfortunately, Google is shutting down one of the most popular bots around. Groovy Bot, which often pulls songs from YouTube to play them in Discord, has received a cease and desist letter from Google and will shut down as a result. The shutdown will happen next week, so if you’re a Groovy Bot user, you’ve only got a few days left with the service.
Video GamesThe Windows Club

Fix VALORANT failed to launch on Windows PC

Does VALORANT fail to launch on your Windows PC? Here are the working fixes to resolve this issue. Valorant is a first-person hero shooter video game which is developed by Riot Games. It is a free-to-play game. Like any other program, it has its shares of errors and issues that are discovered by users over time.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Splitgate Reaches 10 Million Downloads, 1047 Plans To Extend Open Beta

1047 Games’ upcoming arena FPS Splitgate has become extremely popular in recent weeks, and the developer took to Twitter to reveal to its fans that it has been downloaded more than 10 million times by fans across multiple platforms. The game is free-to-play, which is a great contributing factor to this popularity.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to play Call of Duty: Mobile on PC

While Call of Duty: Mobile is usually played on iOS or Android phones, you can actually play the game on your PC, too. Here’s how to download and play the game on your computer. Call of Duty: Mobile, which just hit its seventh season of 2021, is one of the...
Video GamesThe Windows Club

How to Install Steam and Manage Games on PC

Steam is one of the strongest players in PC gaming, and for many, Steam is PC gaming. If you are not much interested in Xbox Game Pass, Steam is a great alternative that holds a huge library of games that you can install. This post shares how you can install Steam and Manage Games on your PC.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster dated for PC and mobile

Back at E3 2021, Square Enix announced what it calls “Pixel Remasters” for the first six Final Fantasy games. The first three Pixel Remasters then launched at the end of July, with Square Enix saying that the final three were coming at a later date. It looks like Square Enix plans to release the final three Pixel Remasters one-by-one because it has now dated the Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster for PC and mobile.
Cell PhonesAlleyWatch

How to Use Discord: An In-Depth Guide

One of the more recent and exciting developments in my content, branding, and community-building lately has been my Discord interactions. Discord is an incredibly popular voice, video, and text chat platform that got its start in the gaming community, but has since expanded to much more. It piqued my interest over the last 12 months as I was learning about NFTs. Discord servers were incredibly important for other NFT communities like Cryptopunks and others that I paid heavy attention to. When it was time for the VeeFriends launch, I knew that Discord would be a great way to make sure my community was at the forefront of the NFT explosion.
Video GamesCollider

Can the Steam Deck Capture a Non-PC Audience?

For years, PC players have beaten the same drum, as they try to spread the word of the advantages that the platform has to offer. There’s always been an inherent obstacle in getting new players into PC gaming, especially as home consoles have only increased in popularity. Having a console in a home now seems almost as normal as having a television. With the Steam Deck, Valve, the leader in the PC gaming space for nearly two decades, has decided to throw its hat in the ring. In the simplest terms, the Steam Deck is essentially a Nintendo Switch-like device for PC games. It’s a portable system that will allow you to take your digital Steam library on the go. Like the Switch, you’ll also have the ability to dock it. Valve is offering it at three separate pricing tiers: $399, $529, and $649, all with differing features and storage capacity.
Video GamesThe Windows Club

How to install Steam Skins on Windows 11/10

Skins are essential to many users on Steam, and it’s easy to understand why. You see, with the use of Skins, users can easily customize the look of the client to fit their mood better. We have spoken of Steam skins before, but not in this context. What are Steam...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

I Am Fish Launches September 16 for PC and Xbox Consoles

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Bossa Studios have announced I Am Fish launches September 16 for PC and Xbox consoles. When I Am Fish launches September 16 it will be available for Windows PC (via Steam and the Microsoft Store), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, for $19.99. While it may not be an aquarium management sim, the game will also be available for Xbox Game Pass for PC and consoles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy