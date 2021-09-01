How to add BOTS to Discord server on Mobile or PC

For years, PC players have beaten the same drum, as they try to spread the word of the advantages that the platform has to offer. There’s always been an inherent obstacle in getting new players into PC gaming, especially as home consoles have only increased in popularity. Having a console in a home now seems almost as normal as having a television. With the Steam Deck, Valve, the leader in the PC gaming space for nearly two decades, has decided to throw its hat in the ring. In the simplest terms, the Steam Deck is essentially a Nintendo Switch-like device for PC games. It’s a portable system that will allow you to take your digital Steam library on the go. Like the Switch, you’ll also have the ability to dock it. Valve is offering it at three separate pricing tiers: $399, $529, and $649, all with differing features and storage capacity.