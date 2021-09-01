Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Carbonix Partners with Robotic Skies to Advance Global Field Support

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Robotic Skies, Inc, a global marketplace for commercial drone maintenance services, and Carbonix, a leading Australian designer, manufacturer, and operator of unmanned aerial data capture solutions, are partnering to provide an international field support program for customers who operate Carbonix Volanti and Domani UAVs. SALT LAKE CITY and ARTARMON, Australia...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Field#Data Mining#Data Warehousing#Robotic Skies Inc#Australian#Domani#Artarmon#Prweb#African#Carbonix Ceo#Service Centers#Robotic Skies Founder#Uav#Drone Advisory Committee#Isr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FAA
Related
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Robotics Market

The report “Global Robotics Market, By Type (Industrial Robots, Service Robots, and Mobile Robots), By Component (Sensors, Control Units, Actuators, Brake Systems, Vision Systems, and Others), By Application (Household, Entertainment, Defense, Field, Healthcare, Infrastructure, and Space Mission), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global robotics market is projected to grow from US$ 44.0 billion in 2020 to US$ XX.X billion by 2029. Technological advancements and increasing demand for automation in automotive industry across the globe is the key factor to driving the global robotics market. In addition, growing concerns associated with the labor safety, along with rising adoption of robotics in various organizations in order to automate processes for delivering high-quality products, manufacturing capabilities, and managing processes are fuelling growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing adoption of tablets and smartphones is expected to boost growth of the global robotics market over the forecast period in the near future.
Worldsuasnews.com

Orbital UAV receives Defence grant funding for production capability expansion

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Orbital Corporation Ltd (‘Orbital UAV’, ‘the Company’) welcomed members of the Australian Army’s 13th Brigade to its operations in Balcatta in August, coinciding with the announcement of further successful Defence funding grants that continue to support the Company’s growing capabilities and production expansion. 13th Brigade visits Balcatta Headquartered...
Businesscshl.edu

CSHL President & CEO Bruce Stillman wins Advance Global Impact Award

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) President and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Stillman was awarded the 2021 Advance Global Impact Award from the Australian-based organization Advance.org. The annual prize honors an Australian who has had an extraordinary impact worldwide through their work. Stillman was chosen for his groundbreaking cancer research using molecular biology and genetics and his leadership and influence in numerous fields and disciplines. The award was presented by Professor Barry Marshall, the 2005 Nobel laureate in Physiology or Medicine and 2018 recipient of the Global Impact Award. The 2021 virtual ceremony took place on September 8, 2021 and the celebratory gala dinner is scheduled for March 23, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Parkson Corporation Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

Prestigious award recognizes Parkson's commitment to improving workplace culture and employee experiences. Parkson Corporation, a leading supplier of equipment and solutions for water and wastewater treatment, is proud to announce its certification as a 2021-2022 Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Parkson. This year, 89% of employees identified Parkson as a great place to work, compared to an average of 59% of employees at the average U.S. company.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Yahsat Selects SpaceX to Launch its Next-generation Thuraya 4-NGS Satellite

Yahsat selects Falcon 9 to launch its Thuraya 4-NGS satellite. SpaceX designs, manufactures and launches the world’s most advanced rockets and spacecraft. Thuraya 4-NGS system will enable Yahsat to capitalise on future growth opportunities with advanced satellite communications that employ latest technologies. AL FALAH CITY, Abu Dhabi (Yahsat PR) —...
Grapevine, TXMySanAntonio

Mako Networks to Exhibit at FSTEC 2021 September 12-14

ELGIN, Ill. (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Mako Networks will be exhibiting at the upcoming FSTEC show September 12-14 at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas. Known as the event "where restaurants and tech connect," the conference features three days of insightful forums featuring over 70 food service industry speakers as well as 1:1 meetings. As a leading network technology vendor for retail environments where card-present point-of-sale transactions take place, Mako secure SD-WAN solutions help the food service industry create and secure network environments to meet the requirements of PCI-DSS.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Contract Logix Helps Healthcare Organizations Digitally Transform Complex Contracting Processes as HIPAA Marks 25th Anniversary

LOWELL, Mass. (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract management software, today announced that it has experienced triple-digit percentage usage growth within its healthcare customer base as they rapidly accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. Contract Logix has fifteen years of experience working with healthcare providers including hospitals, mental health organizations, and skilled nursing facilities to digitally streamline and automate the way they manage patient, payer, provider, and facilities contracts, as well as satisfy new and existing regulatory compliance requirements.
TravelMySanAntonio

Terra Dotta Partners with Riskline for Enhanced Duty of Care, Expanding AlertTraveler® Travel Alert and Intelligence Options

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Continuing to expand its duty of care offerings through enhanced safety and security measures for domestic and international travelers, Terra Dotta, a leader in global education engagement solutions, today announced it has partnered with Riskline, a leading travel risk and intelligence company. The partnership will allow Terra Dotta’s award-winning AlertTraveler® app to seamlessly deliver Riskline’s travel alert and intelligence insights to administrators and travelers.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Netrix Acquires PSC, a Provider of Cloud-Focused Application Development & Modernization Services

CHICAGO (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Netrix, LLC, a leading provider of managed and professional IT services, with a core focus on cloud, security, collaboration, ITSM and application development solutions, today announced it has closed the acquisition of PSC Group, LLC. The acquisition adds significant scale to Netrix’s cloud application development and data intelligence practices, leveraging both Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.
AgricultureMySanAntonio

Corteva Agriscience Signs Agreement with Gaïago to Develop and Distribute Biofungicide Solutions Globally

Corteva, Inc. and Gaïago, a biotechnology company, announced today a multi-year agreement to validate, develop and commercialize biofungicides for farmers worldwide. WILMINGTON, Del. and SAINT-MALO, France (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) and Gaïago, a biotechnology company, announced today a multi-year agreement to validate, develop and commercialize biofungicides...
BusinessMySanAntonio

ImageLink Adopts Consumer-Driven Model Amidst Expansion

ATLANTA (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. ImageLink, a diagnostic imaging management company, today announces their implementation of a consumer-focused business model, further empowering patients to explore their often unrealized healthcare options. This patient-first approach is supported by the team behind the success of Smart Choice MRI, including CEO Rick Anderson. The Smart Choice team boasts proven expertise in consumer-driven healthcare, and they are now using this knowledge and experience to transform the ImageLink brand into the preeminent diagnostic imaging management company. ImageLink currently manages 14 centers across Georgia and Ohio and has begun the first step of their expansion plan with a 15th managed location in Boynton Beach, Florida.
Chicago, ILMySanAntonio

NSL Analytical to Exhibit at the 2021 RAPID + TCT Conference

CLEVELAND, Ohio (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. NSL Analytical Services, Inc. will exhibit at the upcoming RAPID + TCT Conference in Chicago, IL from September 13-15, 2021. RAPID + TCT is North America’s largest Additive Manufacturing event where industry professionals gather to share knowledge, research, and ideas for innovation. The event will feature nearly 300 exhibitors from across the country showcasing new technologies and techniques regarding 3D printing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE, metrology, and more.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Haivision and Grass Valley Fuel Real-Time Video Contribution for Live Cloud Production

MONTREAL, Canada (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, and Grass Valley have announced a qualified solution that enables high-quality, low latency, multi-camera live contribution into Grass Valley's GV AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform) cloud production workflows. The...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Loopio and Seismic Launch Enhanced RFP Content Management Integration for Sales Teams

TORONTO (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Loopio, the leader in RFP response software, has announced advanced updates to its unique-to-the-market integration with Seismic, the global leader in sales enablement. Together, Loopio and Seismic offer the only complete, end-to-end solution for sales content management, coaching and training, proactive content delivery, and sales proposal creation. The integration allows companies to connect their sales technology stack with two industry-leading providers that are strategically aligned.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

FourQ and Pagero Enter into Strategic Partnership To Streamline Global E-Invoicing and Intercompany Automation Needs

The partnership addresses new legislation for global e-invoicing while driving intercompany operational efficiencies. FourQ, the leading provider of intercompany financial management (IFM) software, has partnered with Pagero, compliant e-invoicing expert, to help corporate finance teams manage e-invoicing on an international scale. This strategic partnership between FourQ and Pagero entails a go-to-market relationship in which the respective sales teams will work together, and an agreement between the two companies to integrate their solutions. Available in the coming months, FourQ and Pagero will offer an integrated, joint solution that delivers e-invoicing to comply with tax authorities around the globe while managing the complex nature of intercompany processes.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Data-driven Investor ClearAngel Supports Fashion Brand Enfinanti with $10,000 Round

African designer rises above the crowd with latest investment. Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Enfinanti, a bold line of hoodies, t-shirts and other streetwear fueled by a secret design method. ClearAngel provides early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco’s extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Redwood City, CAMySanAntonio

Simpplr Launches Cohesion, the Annual Industry Conference for Internal Communications, IT, & HR Professionals

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Simpplr, an employee communications and enablement platform, today announces its free annual conference, Cohesion 2021, for internal communications, IT, and HR professionals which will convene virtually on October 19th and 20th. The conference will feature innovative sessions and networking opportunities for employee experience leaders to discuss and discover new strategies to increase employee engagement, organizational agility, and ultimately help the industry redefine the future of work. Cohesion will feature educational sessions on industry best practices and compelling keynotes from leading companies like UKG, Nutanix, Greenhouse, Xilinx, and more.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Venminder Named a Leader in Third Party & Supplier Risk Management Software on G2 and #1 for Best Relationship

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Venminder, an innovator in third-party risk management solutions, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the Third Party and Supplier Risk Management Software category within the G2 Fall Awards 2021. Venminder has also achieved the Best Relationship Award based on the responses of real users, highlighting Venminder’s quality of support, highly recommended rate and ease of doing business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy