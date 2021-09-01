Public Record — Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court
CADILLAC —The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Aug. 20, Aug. 23, Aug. 27 and Aug. 30:. • Daniel Bradley Lindell, 33, of Cadillac, stood mute and entered a not guilty plea to charges of fourth-degree police officer fleeing and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on May 23 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence to up to 15 years in prison. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.www.cadillacnews.com
