Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wexford County, MI

Public Record — Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court

By Rick Charmoli Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 7 days ago

CADILLAC —The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Aug. 20, Aug. 23, Aug. 27 and Aug. 30:. • Daniel Bradley Lindell, 33, of Cadillac, stood mute and entered a not guilty plea to charges of fourth-degree police officer fleeing and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on May 23 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence to up to 15 years in prison. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wexford County, MI
Government
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Cadillac, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
County
Wexford County, MI
City
Bradley, MI
Cadillac, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Wood#Police#Anthony Lynn#28th Circuit Court#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts who have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
Richmond, VAPosted by
The Hill

McAuliffe praises removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) on Wednesday praised the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond. "I'm glad these statues are down. Elections do matter. We now have a Democratic legislature which allowed us to pass legislation so that we could actually begin to take these statues," the former governor and current Democratic gubernatorial nominee told MSNBC's Geoff Bennett.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy