Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Is Bringing a Goop-y Wellness Retreat to Westfield Century City

During the Roxy craze of the early aughts, taking a flight or sleeping over at my BFF's house instantly sparked joy because it meant I got to use my pink, white, and black Roxy travel carry-on (and matching suitcase). I still have and use both because nothing screams SoCal and evokes nostalgia quite like them – which is why I was excited to hear that the latest pop-up to find a home at Platform LA is Aquarius Cocktail Clothing, founded by the creator of Roxy herself – stylist and designer Lissa Zwahlen.