Los Angeles, CA

Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Is Bringing a Goop-y Wellness Retreat to Westfield Century City

Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers is bringing the wellness world of Tranquillum to Los Angeles, complete with fictional resort leader Masha's goop-flavored treatments of transformation. The dramatic thriller is popping up for at Westfield Century City from Sept. 10 to 12, and it's transforming the outdoor shopping haunt's Atrium with the help of online spiritual boutique Smudge Wellness.

