Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Apple Watch 7 surprise health feature just tipped — and it could be a game changer

By Kate Kozuch
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Apple Watch 7's standout health upgrade could be one we didn't see coming. Well, at least not recently. Buried in a supply chain report detailing Apple Watch 7 release date and production woes, sources speaking to Nikkei Asia said the next Apple Watch will offer blood pressure monitoring. Not blood glucose monitoring as early rumors suggested — blood pressure monitoring, as in the abandoned Apple Watch 6 feature we all sort of just forgot about.

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
447K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Apple Watch 7#Nikkei Asia#Samsung Galaxy Watch 4#The Apple Watch Se#The Galaxy Watch 4#The Apple Watch#S7#The Apple Watch 6#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
ElectronicsTechRadar

Best 85-inch TVs: extra-large screens worth buying

The best 85-inch TVs give a new meaning to the word ‘large’. But if you can fit one in your home, which are the best options?. As astonishingly big as they may sound, 85-inch TVs are now a prevalent part of today’s TV market. Almost always acting as the very upper limit of a TV’s sizing options, they make a case for ultra-large images with an impact simply not possibly on smaller models.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s next watch

The Apple Watch completely changed wearable technology as we know it. Sure, there were smartwatches before the Apple Watch, but none were as impactful, influential, and well-implemented. The Apple Watch Series 6 was Apple’s best effort yet. Rumors indicate that Apple will take things to the next level with the Apple Watch Series 7. Traditionally, Apple launched a redesign for its iPhone and Apple Watch every three years. For the Apple Watch, this is the year. As a result, we’re expecting the Apple Watch Series 7 to bring a number of changes. Excited for the Apple Watch Series 7? Or just want...
Cell PhonesCNET

Will there be an iPhone 13? Apple's new iPhone could be clouded with bad luck

Will the next iPhone actually be called the iPhone 13, or will Apple go with something a little less superstitious, like the iPhone 12S? Although we won't have any official details until Apple's rumored September event, the latest buzz says the tech giant may not heed superstition and could name its new smartphone after the traditionally unlucky number.
Cell PhonesZDNet

iPhone 13 will get new features that no one wants

With the same regularity as pumpkin spiced lattes making an appearance, it's that time of year when we expect Apple to do its yearly refresh of the iPhone. And it's that time when Apple tries to convince millions to part with hundreds of dollars for a phone that's a little different from the one that they already have.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy may have just won Labor Day with this 65-inch Sony 4K TV deal

If you’re looking for a massive TV then you need to head to Best Buy right now. It’s possible to snap up a Sony 65-inch Class X85J 4K TV for just $1,000 as part of the Best Buy Labor Day sale. Ordinarily priced at $1,600, there’s a massive saving of $600 to be enjoyed here alongside the similarly massive TV screen. The deal is only available today — Labor Day — so if you want to get in on the action, you’ll need to be fast. You won’t want to miss out.
ElectronicsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 lifts Walkie Talkie from Apple Watch

Samsung has taken a leaf out of the Apple Watch playbook with its new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 line, having released a cool new Walkie Talkie app. While it doesn’t ship with the company’s latest smartwatches, Samsung’s Walkie-Talkie app is now available to download from the Google Play Store. If you own a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, you’ll be able to have a conversation with another person (or more) using only your watch.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

'iPhone 13' price, Apple Event dates & more on This Week in Apple

On the latest "This Week in Apple," we talk through the likely release dates for "iPhone 13", Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3, explain a possible iPhone price increase, and more. Keep up with the last week of Apple news — Each week,AppleInsider posts many stories about Apple, its...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Apple's new patent will allow you to blow on an iPhone or Apple Watch to control them

Those of you old enough to remember Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, a variety show that ran on NBC from January 1968 to March 1973, might recall cast member Lilly Tomlin's catchphrase "Blow in my ear and I'll follow you anywhere." Soon, the Apple Watch or an iPhone might allow you to blow on it and have the action register as an input. A patent was awarded to Apple today called "Blow event detection and mode switching with an electronic device."
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7 will have a bigger display – here’s what it can do

The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the products we expect to see during Apple’s big iPhone 13 keynote later this month. Several rumors have already revealed the new wearable’s main features. While not confirmed, these leaks say the Apple Watch 7 will feature bigger displays than ever, part of a significant redesign. If these leaks are accurate, Series 7 will be Apple’s most important design change since Series 4. A brand new leak explains exactly how big the screen upgrade is and what Apple has planned for the extra retail space that will come with the 41mm and...
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

Could Apple’s Upcoming ‘iPhone 13’ Feature Satellite Communications?

With Apple’s launch event for this year’s “iPhone 13” lineup likely only days away, we’re seeing the usual assortment of last-minute leaks. While most of these have been relatively minor bits of info, one reputable source has just dropped a bombshell by revealing that this year’s iPhone could feature some form of satellite connectivity.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy S22 battery sizes just tipped — and it could be bad news

A listing that’s reportedly for the rumored Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra appears to show that both models will have smaller batteries than their predecessors. Spotted by MyFixGuide, the listing comes courtesy of the 3C Certification, China’s compliance service for electrical products, and supposedly shows model numbers...
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Reports indicate Apple is cutting back internal health app

Apple is scaling back HealthHabit, an internal app the tech giant’s employees could use to track fitness, talk to clinicians and manage hypertension, according to reporting by Insider. More than 50 workers spend a large amount of their time working on the app, and they could be laid off if...

Comments / 0

Community Policy