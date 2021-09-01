Apple Watch 7 surprise health feature just tipped — and it could be a game changer
The Apple Watch 7's standout health upgrade could be one we didn't see coming. Well, at least not recently. Buried in a supply chain report detailing Apple Watch 7 release date and production woes, sources speaking to Nikkei Asia said the next Apple Watch will offer blood pressure monitoring. Not blood glucose monitoring as early rumors suggested — blood pressure monitoring, as in the abandoned Apple Watch 6 feature we all sort of just forgot about.www.tomsguide.com
