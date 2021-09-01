Johnson Central looking for Friday night game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Johnson Central Golden Eagles had to cancel their game this coming week and it had nothing to do with COVID. The Bishop Sycamore program has come under scrutiny after playing 2 games in three days with one of them against the second ranked team in the country, IMG Academy of Florida, and lost 58-0. According to the Massillon Independent, Bishop Sycamore is described as an online charter school and it is not listed as a member school in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.