Today Samsung expanded its affordable 5G smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy M32 5G. The new model joins the Galaxy M32 that was launched in India just two months ago. The 5G variant offers some notable upgrades over the LTE model, including a refreshed design, a faster processor, and 5G support. But at the same time, Samsung had to make some compromises to retain affordability. For example, the Galaxy M32 5G comes with a smaller battery and features an LCD instead of an AMOLED panel.