Glowing Skin Secrets: How My Aesthetician Maintains Radiant Skin at Home

Ask any Black woman about her experience shopping for foundation, and there is a common narrative. The shades were too ashy, too warm, too cool, or even worse, nonexistent. Until recently, the foundation landscape was a labyrinth to navigate, and finding a true match felt nearly impossible. Then came the explosive launch of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna in 2017. With its extensive 40-shade range, diverse marketing campaign, and inclusive mantra, “Beauty for All,” women who’d long been marginalized for not fitting Eurocentric beauty standards were finally recognized and celebrated in their essence. The result? A cultural shift that was palpable. Dubbed “The Fenty Effect,” makeup brands quickly followed suit, scrambling to expand their shade range in an effort to reach a variety of skin tones — and absolve themselves from the perpetual whitewashing of the beauty industry. However, even with this newfound appreciation and celebration of a wide range of tones, specifically darker ones, creating foundations for Black skin is more complex than what lies on the surface.