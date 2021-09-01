Will the UK really begin animal testing again?

According to the European Union (EU) Cosmetics Regulation, animal testing for the risk assessment of cosmetic products or their ingredients is prohibited in the EU and all its member countries. The regulation includes an EU-wide marketing ban on cosmetics with ingredients tested on animals. This landmark political decision secured the EU a leading role in the protection of animal welfare and has contributed to positive developments in using alternative methods to animal testing beyond the EU's borders. "In fact, the cosmetics sector has become an engine for change, which—fuelled by European legislation—has greatly advanced the use of alternative methods to animal testing in other parts of the world as well", explains Dr. Giorgia Pallocca, deputy director of CAAT-Europe at the University of Konstanz.
Comments / 0