I don’t want to die on Route 1A. For almost 22 years now, I have driven the 26 miles of Route 1A between Brewer and Ellsworth, and I have pretty much seen it all. I have seen the young college girl applying make up while looking into the rear view mirror for miles, and the woman who would read a hard cover book above the steering wheel while on her way to work. I've seen far too many people staring down at their phones while cruising along at 70+ mph, and those that continue to blatantly text in full view of oncoming traffic. I've even seen a state trooper begin to drift into my lane while talking on his cell.