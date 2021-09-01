Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

11540 Elmwood Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Home to a Beautiful Well Maintained Home on a Large Corner lot. This home boasts 4 Spacious Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Very Large Kitchen made for many opportunities to entertain. Newer Roof, Siding, Windows and HVAC in the last 2 years, Granite Countertops throughout, hardwood floors, lots of cabinets in the kitchen. Basement is currently set up for a Hair Salon, could be kept that way or used for a huge recreation room. Water is already run to the basement so an additional bathroom is a possibility. All Appliances are less than 2 years old. A beautiful breezeway built to the entry door of the basement. The possibilities this home has are endless. Set up your own tour before it is gone, too much to list you must see for yourself!

