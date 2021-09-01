Letter to the editor: Cunningham the best choice in Bozeman mayoral race
I am writing to share my support for Terry Cunningham for mayor. I’ve known Terry for over a decade and have witnessed his commitment to the community in terms of volunteer service for organizations such as Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, and Bozeman United Methodist Church, as well as his volunteer leadership roles with Bozeman Health and Run Dog Run.www.bozemandailychronicle.com
Comments / 0