BUILDING WRAP VS. SCAFFOLDING WRAP
Originally Posted On: https://britteninc.com/blog/articles/building-wrap-vs.-scaffolding-wrap. What’s the difference and process for creating and installing one? Read on…. HAVE TO THANK ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN REPORTER, Jane Margolies, for this one. While working on this recent New York Times story about scaffolding wraps, Margolies reached out after research led her to another NYT’s story about the 2013 facelift of Manhattan’s iconic Plaza Hotel and the massive wrap Britten printed and installed to cover the renovation.www.snntv.com
Comments / 0