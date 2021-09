It is almost fall and soon the holiday season will start, do you know where your photos for this and the previous year are?. If you are like me, you probably don’t know. Digital images certainly are a good solution for boxes full of print photos. But if you don’t manage digital photographs, then you are in the same mess. The best way to manage these scattered, unnamed digital pictures is to organize them by date, month, and name folder. But when the images are hundreds and thousands in number, manually organizing them becomes overwhelming.