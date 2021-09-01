Portland’s Traveling ‘Curbside Queens’ Bring The Drag Show To You
It's official. You can now get anything delivered to your house. If there's only one thing we can thank the pandemic for at all, is that we learned that given the opportunity, folks will opt to have just about anything and everything delivered to their house. Sure it started with booming takeout/delivery business, but then the state government actually paved the way for booze to be able to be delivered to our homes.z1073.com
Comments / 0