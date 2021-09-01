Independence Parks & Recreation

The RV campground is open through November 1. Reservations may be made, and detailed information is available, by calling 319-440-0472. The Independence Parks & Rec Department is looking to hire one or two seasonal parks maintenance workers to start ASAP. Duties include mowing and trimming throughout the city parks. The City of Independence is an Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/Disability/Veteran. Applications available at the Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence, or at www.independenceia.com. If you have questions, or for more information, call 319-334-6711 or email Bob @ bobiprd@indytel.com.