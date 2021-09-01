Cancel
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value

 7 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the 'Company') (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ('Scotch Creek' or the 'Company') announces, subject to regulatory approval, it intends to spin-off its precious and base metal project (Cupz Project) located in the Esmeralda County, Nevada, to its shareholders. For the purposes of completing the spin-off, Scotch Creek Ventures has incorporated Whiskey Glen Ventures Inc. ('Whiskey Glen'). The Company will transfer the property to the subsidiary in exchange for shares of Whiskey Glen, equivalent to the amount the Company invested in the property ($260,625) divided by $0.04 per share.

