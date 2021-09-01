Bit2Me: A new and innovative approach to cryptocurrency exchange

The cryptocurrency exchange industry has experienced phenomenal growth in the past year but this surge has not been without its share of problems. The 2021 bull market has significantly increased market interest in crypto trading and even the biggest exchanges have struggled to adapt their infrastructure to keep up with the rising demand. This issue has never been more evident than that of May 19th, when the world’s two largest exchanges, Binance, and Coinbase both experienced a website crash which resulted in almost a 1 trillion dollar market loss in a single week.