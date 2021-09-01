Cancel
RONN Motor Group, Inc. Partners in a Joint Venture With QEV Technologies and BTECH / Leading Bidders for Nissan De-Carbonization Hub in Barcelona, Spain

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe joint venture is committed to the creation of a Decarbonization Hub positioning Spain as a leader in sustainable mobility innovation. RONN's All-Electric (Unplugged), Hydrogen Fuel Cell Logistics Vehicles expected to launch for European distribution from the Hub. This joint venture expects to create more than 4,000 direct and 10,000...

